Two arrested in connection to stolen Fox Motors vehicles

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – In September, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received complaints of two stolen vehicles from Fox Motors in Marquette Twp. The vehicles were later recovered in Muskegon, MI.

An investigation was completed and forwarded to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review. A total of 13 felonies were authorized and warrants were issued for seven Marquette County residents. To date, two subjects have been arrested on these warrants.

On December 4, 33-year-old David Henry Vaughan was arrested on one count of Stolen Property – Receiving and Concealing – Motor Vehicle.

On December 15, 29-Matthew Christopher Rasanen was arrested for two counts of Stolen Property – Receiving and Concealing – Motor Vehicle.

Arrest warrants are active for the remaining five suspects.

