Two arrested in connection with Ishpeming Township meth bust

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police provided us with the following information on Thursday about a drug bust from Wednesday.

On December 2, 2020, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) received information that a known drug user recently purchased some household products that could be used in combination to manufacture meth. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and located him and a female suspect at his cabin, which is located on South Camp Rd in Ishpeming Township. Detectives arrested the suspect for possession of meth and obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle and cabin. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for a second residence located on Elm Street in Gwinn, Michigan. A search of these properties resulted in the seizure of components used to manufacture meth.

The suspect was lodged in the Marquette County Jail for charges related to possession of meth. The female suspect was released. The name of both suspects is being withheld at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

UPSET was assisted by troopers from the MSP Negaunee Post, MSP Hometown Security Team, MSP Emergency Support Team, and Forsyth Township Police Department.