Two men injured in Ishpeming stabbing

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming Police Department responded to 701 W. Empire St. (Canda Manor Apartment) for the report of a stabbing around 8:00 a.m. on December 9.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 19-year-old Champion man had been stabbed in the leg.

While searching for a possible suspect that fled the scene, officers were dispatched to UP Health System – Bell Hospital for the report of a man who walked into the emergency room with several lacerations to his arms. It was discovered that a 28-year-old Gwinn man had been stabbed four times. He had been stabbed at the apartment before fleeing the scene to the hospital.

Both men were ultimately taken to UP Health System – Marquette for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation.

