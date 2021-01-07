Two potential COVID-19 exposure locations in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Through contract tracing efforts, the Marquette County Health Department has located two potential community exposures.

Anyone who visited Canale Tonella Funeral Home located at 526 N. Third St in Marquette on December 30 between 3:00 and 7:00 P.M. should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. Along with anyone who visited St. Peter’s Cathedral located at 311 West Baraga Avenue in Marquette on December 31 between 1:00 and 3:00 P.M.

MCHD instructs anyone who does become symptomatic to contact their medical provider. Testing information can be found at www.mqthealth.org. They continue encouraging people to follow all hygienic and social distancing guidelines needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.