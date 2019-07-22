Two-vehicle crash in Marquette

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Marquette Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, personal injury on M28 near Wintergreen Trail.

A 2019 Ford F-150, driven by a Faye Williams of Marquette, exited a private drive to head westbound on M28. He turned into the path of an eastbound 2006 Subaru Baja Sport, driven by Helen Nelson of Baraga.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were both transported to UPHS East by EMS for treatment of their injuries.

Williams was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Chocolay Police Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department and UPHS EMS.