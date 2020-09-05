Two-vehicle crash on Grove Street near County Road 492

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle personal Injury Crash on Grove Street near County Road 492 in Marquette Township.

A 31 year old Marquette man was driving northbound on county Road 492 near Grove Street on a 2021 Genuine Moped. The driver of the moped lost control and fell onto the roadway, which resulted in the moped crashing into a 2018 Subaru WRX, driven by a 62 year old Marquette Township man. The Subaru was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Grove Street and County Road 492 at the time of the collision.

The driver of the 2018 Subaru was not injured and declined medical treatment on scene. The driver of the 2021 Moped was taken to UP Health Systems – Marquette Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by MArquette Township Fire and Rescue, UP Health Systems EMS, Marquette City Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Marquette Detailing Towing Service.