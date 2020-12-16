U.P. businesses to match up to $10K in donations for Bay Cliff Health Camp

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay Cliff Health Camp is one of many organizations that has taken a financial hit this year. Mark Curran of Curran and Company and Ray Hoover of Hoover’s Tree Service have teamed up to match up to $10,000 in donations to help Bay Cliff.

“We have always felt really blessed to have a very supportive community and people are strongly connected to Bay Cliff and our mission. But to see even in situations of extreme hardship, that commitment and generosity continue is really just extraordinary. It’s really extraordinary,” said Clare Lutgen, executive director for Bay Cliff Health Camp.

This past summer, Bay Cliff did a virtual camp due to COVID-19. Although this helped save on some costs, the organization has lost many fundraising resources.

“We have a really strong community and I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to secure the resources we need to move forward.”

Bennett Media Group has donated production services to help spread the word, as well as set up the fundraiser page. Click here to donate.