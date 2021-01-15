U.P. Home and Garden show finds a home at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Formerly known as the U.P. Home and Garden show, the annual event returns this year with a new location and a new name. The U.P. Home and Garden Show is taking a temporary break from The Superior Dome and will set up shop inside and outside of Westwood Mall.

“So instead of in the dome as a big event, this is going to be looked at as a retail shopping experience for homeowners,” said Sarah Foster, with the Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula. “So they will still be able to come to the show and talk to the builders and remodelers and anybody else about repairing, remodeling, building new homes.”

They will be following retail shopping safety guidelines and whatever is in place at that time.

Some of the empty store space inside the mall, along with the corridors as well as the parking lot behind Kohl’s will be used. They are expecting about 30 outdoor booths.

“We have a lot of people calling right now for home repairs, added Foster. “I think that is going to be a big one this year. Remodeling is going to take a spike and people are going to want to talk to builders and remodelers and get on the schedule.

There is no admission fee this year.

For more information, people are being directed to, uphomeandgardenshow.org