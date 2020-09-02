U.S. Sen. Gary Peters stops in Marquette as part of annual motorcycle tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters is cruising through Michigan.

“So this is one of my passions is to be able to get out on a motorcycle, feel the wind in your face,” said Peters. “As I travel all across the state and have meetings across the state, I always figure if I gotta get from point a to point b, why not do that on a motorcycle.”

One of his stops was by the new roundabout on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette which recently completed phase one of the project. The road was moved farther away from the lake to help prevent the constant struggles of erosion.

“Pleased that we were able to help and get several million dollars to move the project forward,” said Peters. “We still have more to go but it’s an example of the kinds of infrastructure projects that we need to be doing all across the state of Michigan.”

“This project is going to make a nice addition to our community, which helps us with tourism, economic development and any number of things, it’s going to help our city move forward,” said Jenna Smith, Mayor of Marquette.

One of the reasons why Peters was in that area was to talk about an issue that he says is very important to him, protecting and funding the Great Lakes.

“Making sure that we’re able to keep this watershed vibrant and clean for generations to come,” said Peters. “I continue to remind my colleagues in Washington, D.C. is the Great Lakes is an incredible resource, not just for the Great Lakes states, it’s a resource for the entire nation. When you think about the fact that 40 million people drink water out of the Great Lakes, that should tell us that we need to do everything we can to keep them safe and to keep them moving forward.”

Peters says one way he’s done that is through expanding the Great Lakes restoration initiative which allows people to clean out lakes and toxic sites.

Peters is half way through his tour. Now, he heads back downstate with stops in Traverse City, Lansing and Grand Rapids.

With the November General Election nine weeks away, Sen. Peters is seeking re-election. His opponent is Republican, John James. Local 3 News reached out to James’ communications team to see if he has any upcoming plans in the Upper Peninsula and is waiting on a response.

