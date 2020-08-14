‘Unlock Michigan’ hosting event in Marquette on Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Unlock Michigan is hosting a “drive-up and sign” event in Marquette on August 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Shopko parking lot in Marquette.

All registered voters are invited to sign the petition to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act.

“Since March 23rd, Michigan has been under one of the strictest lockdowns of the country due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s abuse of power and the use of an outdated, World War II-era law. Using this obscure, antiquated law, Governor Whitmer has issued a blizzard of over 100 executive decrees, with no accountability to your elected representatives, no public input – and no end in sight,” according to the Unlock Michigan website.

“We believe Whitmer’s crushing lockdown of life and business across Michigan is a dangerous threat to our livelihoods and constitutional liberties. So we’re taking action to UNLOCK MICHIGAN.”

