Unlock Michigan to hold event at old Marquette Mall on Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Unlock Michigan is hosting a “drive-up and sign” signature-gathering event on Thursday, September 10.

It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the old Marquette Mall parking lot.

According to Unlock Michigan, this initiated legislation would repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945.

For more information, you can visit Unlock Michigan’s website.

Latest stories