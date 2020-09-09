Unlock Michigan to hold event at old Marquette Mall on Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Unlock Michigan is hosting a “drive-up and sign” signature-gathering event on Thursday, September 10.
It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the old Marquette Mall parking lot.
According to Unlock Michigan, this initiated legislation would repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945.
For more information, you can visit Unlock Michigan’s website.
Latest stories
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2020
- OCD during COVID-19
- Michigan woman sets record for Fastest Known Time on Pictured Rocks Lakeshore Trail
- Amtrak to furlough 2,000 employees in October, members of Congress urge to stop it