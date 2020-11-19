UP Health System Marquette re-implements zero visitor protocol

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For the safety of patients, employees, and medical staff, UP Health System – Marquette is re-implementing certain visitor restrictions. The Upper Peninsula of Michigan continues to be at risk due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission. Their previous limited visitation for inpatients only has been suspended until further notice.



“Like many communities across the country, the public health crisis continues to take its toll on our community and demand even more of our energy and efforts,” said Gar Atchison, Market President of UP Health System. “We believe this effort is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients and employees as safe as possible.”

The following visitor restrictions have been reimplemented at UPHS – Marquette. Effective Friday, November 20, 2020, visitors will only be permitted to enter their facility if they are:

Necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care;

Accompanying an admitted inpatient specifically at the time of admission and at the time of discharge to assist with the process and post-procedure. Routine visiting will not be permitted;

A support person with the patient in the Family Birthing Center at any time, OR a certified doula/midwife during labor;

A parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual under 18 years of age who is under the facility’s care;

Visiting an individual under the facility’s care who is in critical condition or hospice care;

Visiting under urgent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official government functions;

Able to wear an appropriate mask or face covering. If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility;



PLEASE NOTE: Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation for suspected or test positive for COVID-19.



UPHS-Marquette is continuing to perform a health screen for all individuals entering their facility. They must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria. The evaluation criteria include:

Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting;

Contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.



Hours and Access

The main entrance to the hospital is open from 5 am – 8 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 8 am – 8 pm Saturday – Sunday.

The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Bistro on Baraga will only be open for employees.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care”, added Atchison. “As a large regional hospital serving the residents of the Upper Peninsula, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”

