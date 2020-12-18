UPAWS holiday pop-up shop

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS is hosting a Holiday Pop-up Shop between now and December 25 with proceeds benefiting the shelter.

Ann Brownell, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator for UPAWS, says because of COVID-19 they had to get creative this year for their fundraising.

“We have all kinds of nice goodies here, typically we’re in the Westwood Mall right now but due to COVID we had to think a little differently this year and we thought well let’s try out the community room,” said Brownell.

The shop will be open 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 as well as from Noon until 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23.

“All of the proceeds go straight to helping UPAWS animals find loving homes,” said Brownell. “So it goes right to the general operation of the shelter and we have hoodies and facemasks and dog toys, cat toys, catnip pillows, really cool t-shirts, so there’s a lot of nice stuff here and we hope you come out and shop.”

UPAWS is located at 815 S. M553 in Gwinn. For questions contact (906)-475-661 or email info@upaws.org. Masks are required and a limited amount of people are allowed in the shop at a time.