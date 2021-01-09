Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association season opener January 9

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association kicks off its second season at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 9 next to the Forsyth Township Ball Park.

John Kay, secretary for UMIRA, says they they have had a large amount of community support from sponsorships as well as from Forsyth Township.

“It’s going to be bigger and better we can already tell you that,” said Kay. “We have a lot of things in store a lot of things to make racing better and faster and just more accurate in general.”

Racing starts at noon but the gates will open at 9:00 for racers to get set up and start practice at 10:30. Spectators can come at any time, park around the outside of the track and watch from their vehicles.

“Starting at noon we’ll do everything and get the races going, and then we’ll do a heat, so after the heats are all done we’ll have an intermission for half an hour or so to get all the paperwork sorted to get everybody up to speed and then give everybody a break to work on things or change things if they have to,” said Kay.

After the intermissions, the main events will happen. Kay says each class will at least race twice.

“If you come down you’re going to guarantee at least each class will race twice if not three times potentially depending on how large that class is,” said Kay.

They’ll have youth and adult classes for both four-wheelers and dirt bikes. This year they also added an amateur rubber tire class for four-wheelers.

“We have an amatuer rubber class this year that’s designed for people who have never done it before so there’d be no points really in that class so you don’t have to feel like you’re interfering with other racers,” said Kay. “We also have obviously, we go by cc size usually so engine size of the fourwheeler our other big classes are older 250x’s or 300ex’s they’re air cooled 300 ccs they’re a very large class and very competitive out there there’s probably about 15 on a general race day last year, so hopefully this year it’ll be bigger.”

Youth four-wheelers are all on rubber tires. Adult four-wheeler classes are a mixture of studded and rubber tired machines. All dirt-bikes have studded tires in both adult and youth races.

“For dirtbikes we go for the whole thing, we go from 50s, 85s, 125s, 200 class, up to a zero to 500 and then an open class for those guys too,” said Kay.

There are 21 different classes racing this year, and 10 races scheduled for the year.

