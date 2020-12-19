Upper Yoopers’ Barbershop + Chorus presents Christmas ‘CAR’oling concerts this weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The beat still goes on even in a pandemic for one music organization in the U.P.

Upper Yoopers’ Barabershop + Chorus has been CAR-oling this month. The groups sings together from their own vehicles in a parking lot to keep a safe distance. Each singer uses a microphone and turns their radio on to an FM station to be able to hear everyone else.

“Those of us that have been shut in really enjoy the fact that we can live in harmony through our ears and our voices,” said Pete Stephens-Brown, Music Director, UYBC. “There are so many choirs that can’t sing together and I feel that and this is a wonderful opportunity that we had to jump on. Luckily, we’ve had some donations of equipment.”

Here’s how you can listen to the group live. Saturday, December 19 is their dress rehearsal.

If you’re along Front and Ridge streets in Marquette from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. have your radio tuned in 107.1 FM to hear.

Then on Sunday, December 20 there will be three concerts. From 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. the group will be at the High-Rise senior living apartments parking lot in Ishpeming. From 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. they will be at the Eastwood Nursing Home parking lot in Negaunee. Then will finish the day of car-oling at Mill Creek Assisted Living’s parking lot in Marquette from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Latest stories