UPSET detectives seize crystal meth from Ishpeming apartment

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On August 26, 2020, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant on Arch Street in Ishpeming. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of an ounce of crystal meth.

The investigation started after UPSET received information that a man was selling crystal meth he had purchased in the lower peninsula. Detectives conducted surveillance and identified the suspect in his vehicle. Detectives utilized Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team and Ishpeming City Police to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect was questioned and found to be in possession of a small amount of crystal meth. Additional information obtained resulted in detectives draft a search warrant for the suspects apartment.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Charges for delivery are expected.

