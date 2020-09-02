UPSET: Two men arrested on drug charges in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Detectives from the Michigan State Police and Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people on drug related charges in the City of Marquette.

Over the past two-months detectives have been investigating a Wisconsin man for the distribution of crystal meth and fentanyl.

Detectives obtained a federal arrest warrant for the man from Wisconsin.

On September 1, the suspect was arrested in the City of Marquette along with a second male from Marquette County by troopers from the Michigan State Police, detectives from UPSET and officers from Marquette City Police Department.

The Wisconsin man was in possession of over 60 grams of suspected crystal meth and fentanyl at the time of his arrest and was also charged with resisting arrest.

Both suspects were lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. No names or additional information is being released at this time.

