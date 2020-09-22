Vandalism doesn’t stop Ishpeming Ski Club from training

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming Ski Club was back to business as usual Tuesday night after volunteers spent many hours over the weekend repairing and cleaning trails and the water system on one of the ski jumps at Suicide Ski Hill Bowl after it was vandalized last week.

Students were jumping off of the 13-meter and 25-meter jump as they start training.

The water system they use sprinkles water on the jumps to help skiers move since there is no snow.

