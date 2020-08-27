Virtual Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk, September 28 – October 3

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk is going virtual this year from September 28 – October 3.

This year, the walk will have no affiliation with a national organization meaning 100% of funds raised will stay in Marquette County. Funds will be used for education and resources like support groups for people who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Sarah Derwin, a health educator at the Marquette County Health Department spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

To register and raise funds for the cause, click here.

