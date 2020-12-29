Virtual snowshoe walk to honor Bishop Baraga

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bishop Baraga Association will host a virtual snowshoe walk to honor the Snowshoe Priest, Bishop Frederic Baraga between December 31, 2020 and January 19, 2021.

December 31 marks the 190th anniversary of Bishop Baraga arriving in the United States. January 19 is the day that he died. During the event, the BBA will share information from and about Bishop Baraga. They will share teachings from his diary, talk about his travel routes and reflect on their own hikes while honoring him.

Email BishopBaragaAssoc@gmail.com or post photos on social media using the hashtag #SnowshoePriest. A gift basket from the BBA will go to the youth and adult participants who logs the most miles during the event.

