Virtual Tech Help: community assistance with digital devices

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting in January, Northern Michigan University’s Student Cybersecurity Association are making themselves available each Tuesday to help people use their digital devices.

The service starts on January 5, 2021 and lasts until April 20. Each Tuesday, the NMU Cybersecurity Association members will be available to help Peter White Public Library members from 5 to 6 p.m. via the Zoom app.

It is available for people who want help with apps, laptops, tablets, phones, e-mail or other

digital devices.

We spoke with Matthew Vogt, President of the Student Cybersecurity Association on Tuesday. When he graduates, he’ll have a degree in computer science and a minor in cyber security. He joined the SCA in the fall.

This group of tech experts spend some of their time perfecting hacking skills. They are also preparing to put their efforts to work at the benefit of the community.

“Cybersecurity skills need to be fundamental in every part of the community,” said Vogt. “The fact that we are able to help provide cyber-skills through general tech support, I’m very grateful of that.”

Peter White Public Library contacted Vogt and the SCA in November to re-establish the partnership. They held their first virtual tech support at the beginning of December.

“For people that need help and don’t know what to ask, or don’t know what to ask and they are scared to ask, I would tell them just to go for it anyway.”

Vogt says no one starts out an expert in technology. Even for people who have trouble doing a Google search, he would be happy to walk you through it.

“I want to make sure people know they can come for anything,” added Vogt. “I had a couple in my very first session that wanted to know how to clear an old phone so they could donate it. They wanted to know how to install old software on a new computer. We’ll try to help you with anything from cell phones to computers, emails to how to turn things on. If there’s something we don’t know, we’re pretty good at research and we’ll find out for you.”

You can contact the PWPL Reference Desk at 906-226-4312 or

refdesk@pwpl.info for more information.