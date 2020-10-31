Vista Theater moves another step forward with hiring debris contractor

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ever since the Vista Theater’s roof collapsed at the end of August, one of the most important goals for the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council was to be able to protect the building for the winter.

That includes hiring a contractor to clean the debris out. On Saturday, PAAC President Rusty Bowers announced that they have found a contractor for the job.

Bowers says the company out of Grand Rapids will start on November 16.

“The City wants us to have it shored up and safety protected by November 20 and that is a pretty good shot because if they start on the 16, they say it’s only going to take about a week to take the debris out.” said Bowers in press conference Saturday afternoon.

Below is the full press conference:

Volunteers also spent the say sorting through donated cans which are piled as high to the top of ceiling of the Vista Theater’s annex building.

There are different ways to help the cause. Bowers says they hope to have all of the cans sorted through the end of the year and could use as many volunteers as possible to help sorting go faster. Information is available through their We CAN sort this out! Yes we CAN save the Vista! Facebook event.

There is also a GoFundMe page available to make a donation.

For updates on the Vista Theater, click here to visit their Facebook page.

