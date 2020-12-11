With two weeks before Christmas, GINCC encourages to shop local for the holidays

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – “Shop Local for the Holidays” is the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce’s theme for this year’s buy local initiative.

The GINCC will is drawings coming up where shoppers participating can win a $25 Love on Local gift card.

To enter, share a pic to their Facebook page of you shopping at local businesses on the West End of Marquette County and be entered for the drawing. Drawings will be held on December 14 and 21 at 4:00 p.m. Winners will be notified via Facebook.

GINCCis also encouraging business to apply for small business grants.

The grant application for small businesses to apply will open on December 15, 2020. Grants will be awarded in the amount of up to $15,000 per eligible business on a “first-in” bases. Grant funds will assist eligible small businesses directly impacted by COVID-19 meet urgent working capital needs including payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments and utility expenses in the following industries:

Restaurants, bars and other food and beverage service providers

Travel and tourism destinations including lodging providers

Live event venues and movie theaters

Conference and meeting facilities

Ice skating rinks, indoor water parks and bowling centers

Gyms and fitness centers

For eligibility requirements, click here.

