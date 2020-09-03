Woman dies after crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — An 80-year-old woman died after a crash between two vehicles.

It happened Aug. 28 around 1:10 in the afternoon at M-67 and Cold Springs Road in Rock River Township. The Michigan State Police-Negaunee Post made us aware of it today.

The investigation shows 80-year-old Patricia Walther of Munising was driving her car and pulled in front of a pickup truck driven by a 52-year-old man from Munising.

Walther was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The other driver was not injured.

