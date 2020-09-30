Women’s Center focuses on Domestic Violence Awareness Month during October

ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As a place of hope and justice for victims of domestic violence, Women’s Center of Marquette and Alger counties are shedding light on awareness of the issue this month be holding some events.
Michelle Fortunato, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator at the Women’s Center spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the month and upcoming events.
Their support line is (906) 226-6611. Office line is (906) 225-1346. For more information on the Women’s Center, click here.
