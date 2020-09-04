Wooden Nickel identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site

MARQUETTE, Mich, (WJMN) – Through contact tracing efforts, the Marquette County Health Department has become aware of a potential public exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual at Wooden Nickel located at 1752 Presque Isle Ave., Marquette.
Anyone who was present there on August 25 or 26 from 5:00 p.m. to close should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you become symptomatic, contact your medical provider.
Local COVID-19 testing information can be found at www.mqthealth.org.
