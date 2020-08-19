Yoga with Bri: Introduction to YOD

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 had Bri Salmela with Honor Yoga in Negaunee stop by this month to show us and viewer what YOD is all about or Your Own Determination.

It’s a cross between CrossFit and yoga created by Bri’s sister. According to yodyoga.com, it is designed to hit every aspect of your physical fitness, while creating mindfulness and awareness of your body. It incorporates strength, flexibility, balance, speed, power, endurance, agility and coordination.

Bri has YOD classes at her studio and showed Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on parts that the class entails including integration, YOD and the cool down.

For more information on Honor Yoga and what they provide, click here.

Latest stories