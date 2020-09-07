‘Yooper United’: United Way of Marquette County launches volunteer platform

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — On September 1st, nonprofits and other agencies in Marquette County began posting their volunteer opportunities, special events, and corporate engagement activities online in hopes of increasing the variety of ways for locals to get involved.

This mobile-friendly and web-based system, which is administrated by United Way of Marquette County], is called “Yoopers United.”

“Local volunteers are the power behind our long-lasting change, and by introducing a new, dynamic online platform to the United Way, they are the driving force for volunteer engagement, donations, and impacting change in our community,” United Way of Marquette County stated in their press release.

