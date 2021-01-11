Yoopers United website helping Room at the Inn find volunteers

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Yoopers are helping Yoopers get more involved within the community by finding volunteer opportunities in Marquette County.

Back in September, United Way of Marquette County (UWMQT) created a new extension to their website called “Yoopers United”. It’s a one-stop-shop site that allows non-profit organizations and other agencies to post their volunteer needs. From there, people who are interested in volunteering can find different volunteer opportunities in Marquette County and beyond.

Room at the Inn(RATI)/The Warming Center is now utilizing Yoopers United as a way to help get the word out about its volunteer needs.

“It’s very nice that United Way has provided this platform for all volunteers in Marquette County to find opportunities, to give back to their community”, said Nick Emmendorfer, executive director of RATI. “And Room at the Inn wants to be everyone’s first try in using this website. We have our needs posted on our Yoopers United webpage and we’d love for people in the community to go to it, learn about the website and sign up for the needs we’ve posted.”

The site allows you to create a profile, which can be used to log your volunteer hours and find other similar volunteer opportunities you might be interested in.

“It’s also a great way to learn about what’s in the community,” said Andrew Rickaur, executive director of UWMQT. “I’ve had a lot of really good feedback from volunteers, they’ve helped out with one agency for many years, they log in and they find these agencies they’ve never heard of. Each individual page, that agency at least has the opportunity to give as much detail: photos, videos, links, whatever, so it’s a great way to learn what’s happening in the county, beyond just volunteer needs.”