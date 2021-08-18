Lake Linden Our Community Tour: Houghton County Historical Society Museum

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – Houghton County Historical Society’s Museum Complex in Lake Linden was once the site of the largest copper milling operation in North America.

Today, it is home to their Museum, and also to the Lake Linden & Torch Lake Railroad, the one room Traprock Valley School House, the WPA era Leo Chaput Log Cabin and the Perl Merrill Research Center. The HCHS Heritage Center, a former Congregational Church building built in 1887, is just around the corner.

George West, the Houghton County Historical Society Board President took Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on a tour of the museum.

“We have part of the old CNH mineral processing site, and the smelter was a couple miles or so down the road,” said West. “In, Hubbell, for the smelting operation so this was strictly rock crushing, and then sand regrinding. So reclamation of the copper from the sand.”

The museum is open June thru September at variable hours, usually 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Their staff is all volunteers so they ask that you call ahead before coming. Off season tours and field trips can be arranged by calling the museum office. Their number is (906) 296-4121. For more information, click here.