L’Anse Our Community Tour: Enjoy live music this summer with Lakefront Concerts

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every Thursday this summer, enjoy some live music and entertainment from your favorite local bands along the Keweenaw Bay in downtown L’Anse.
All concerts will be held at Waterfront Park. If there is inclement weather, concerts will be held at Meadowbrook Arena.
The full 2021 summer schedule is below:
July 1 Rolling Thunder Band
Traditional Country and more
July 8 UP Gumbo
Cajun/Blues/Rock
July 15 Keweenaw Brewgrass
Bluegrass/Western Swing
July 22 Gordon Lightfoot Tribute
July 29 Cathy Bolton + One
Folk/Country/Light Pop
Aug 5 Chasin’ Steel
Bluegrass at its Best
Aug 12 Fiddle Pickers
Classic Country/Cajun
Aug 19 Lightning Ridge
Variety of Classics
Aug 26 Jan Arnold
Country/Blues/Folk
Sept 2 Black Pearl
Smooth Jazz/Rock/Country
Sept 9 One Voice
Singing your favorite hits
Sept 16 Uncle Floyd
From the 70’s to now
For more information, click here.
