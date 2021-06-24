L’Anse Our Community Tour: Enjoy live music this summer with Lakefront Concerts

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every Thursday this summer, enjoy some live music and entertainment from your favorite local bands along the Keweenaw Bay in downtown L’Anse.

All concerts will be held at Waterfront Park. If there is inclement weather, concerts will be held at Meadowbrook Arena.

The full 2021 summer schedule is below:

July 1 Rolling Thunder Band

Traditional Country and more

July 8 UP Gumbo

Cajun/Blues/Rock

July 15 Keweenaw Brewgrass

Bluegrass/Western Swing

July 22 Gordon Lightfoot Tribute

July 29 Cathy Bolton + One

Folk/Country/Light Pop

Aug 5 Chasin’ Steel

Bluegrass at its Best

Aug 12 Fiddle Pickers

Classic Country/Cajun

Aug 19 Lightning Ridge

Variety of Classics

Aug 26 Jan Arnold

Country/Blues/Folk

Sept 2 Black Pearl

Smooth Jazz/Rock/Country

Sept 9 One Voice

Singing your favorite hits

Sept 16 Uncle Floyd

From the 70’s to now

