Local 3 News “Our Community” Tour coming Summer 2021

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Living in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan has its advantages. The natural beauty, the people, the food, each community is worth celebrating. WJMN Local 3 is hitting the road this Summer to showcase some of the great places we call home.

We’ll explore the history of seven different communities, highlight the people that help make these places what they are today, and celebrate all the positive aspects of U.P. living.

The 2021 tour schedule is:

Christmas – June 7-11

L’Anse – June 21-25

Iron River – July 5-9

Norway – July 19-23

Gladstone – August 2-6

Lake Linden – August 16-20

Sawyer – August 30-September 3.

During these dates on our 6 & 11 p.m. newscasts, we will feature stories each night focused on these communities.

Do you know how Christmas got it’s name? Have you been to the U.P. Rodeo in Iron River? Where’s the best spot to grab a bite and take a hike in Lake Linden? We’ll take you there, answer these questions and share a whole lot of hometown pride along the way.

If you live in these places, and think there’s a story we should share, email us at. News@UPmatters.com If we didn’t select your community this year, let us know what makes your hometown community great. We’d love to include your stories.

While we are focused on bringing you the latest news, weather, and sports of the day in your community, we’re always looking for the people, places, and events worth celebrating.