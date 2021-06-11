Local 3 Our Community Tour: Christmas

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – As we spend the Summer celebrating some of the great communities around the U.P., we begin in Christmas. Located along M-28 between Harvey and Munising on the Lake Superior side of the region the town has been transformed through the years.

From a role in the mining industry, to a place with a little holiday spirit all-year-round, we wanted to give you a glimpse of what Christmas has to offer.

And while their used to be a post office if Christmas, you can still get your cards postmarked for the holidays from Christmas, Mi by mailing the pre-stamped postage to the nearby office in Munising at 220 Elm Ave, Munising, MI 49862

If you want to know more about Christmas, you’ll just have to visit.

