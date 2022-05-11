MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (SMH) has finally reached the completion of its $12.6 million dollar renovation, allowing for easier access to specialty services in the U.P. One of the largest additions to the hospital campus is the rehabilitation center.

“We treat orthopedic dysfunctions, neurologic dysfunctions, vestibular and balance deficits, so just anything where they’re afraid of falling, they have any type of pain or any movement dysfunctions, us physical therapists are movement experts,” Sal DeAngelo, Physical Therapist at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital said. “Any patient just needs a prescription for physical therapy from their doctor. We also have a brand new aquatic center, so, anybody that doesn’t really tolerate working on the land, we can get them in the pool to get them to start moving and walking better and then progress to outside of the pool.”

The center is over 8,000 square feet and features state-of-the-art equipment suitable to cater to a variety of therapy needs for all ages.

“Patients enjoy coming here they are really excited to come to therapy and it really makes the whole experience much more enjoyable,” DeAngelo said. “If you enjoy the place, then you start to feel better and that will help the pain level get all that better.”

Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Gym

Aquatic Therapy Pool

Administrative Building Entrance

10 New Infusion Bays

A new administration building, specialty clinics and a home care and hospice center are among the new services that SMH will be offering to the greater Manistique area and beyond.

“We’re just a very strong team and we work together,” DeAngelo said. “It’s a great facility but I can’t say enough about the people that work here.”

For more information on Schoolcraft County Memorial Hospital, click here.