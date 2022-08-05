BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay Cliff Health Camp has been changing the lives of people with disabilities since 1934. The seven-week camp provides therapy programs to its campers, while also giving them a traditional summer camp experience.

“Our mission here, our goal is to make sure that all of our children are living the most independent life possible and doing it while they’re having a lot of fun at summer camp. I think that makes us very unique with other programs,” said Executive Director Clare Lutgen.

Children ages three to 17 attend Bay Cliff Health Camp each summer. Teen campers commemorate the end of camp with a Prom.

“So tonight is a night in Paris, and so we’ve decorated the auditorium and we’ve finished our formal dinner. All of our campers and their dates are getting announced as they go into the auditorium right now. It’s going to be a very special evening for them, really special. For us, too.”

Prom is just one of many activities campers look forward to. Activities Director John Webb gets campers involved in outdoor recreation, arts and crafts, and performing arts.

[I’ve] watched a lot of great kids come through the doors and through the gates. It’s neat to see them grow up here and become who they’ve become,” said Webb.

Caleb Waterman has been coming to Bay Cliff since he was a little kid.

“We do swimming, we do, like tonight we have prom. Just having a lot of fun […] It’s a great place to be!”

Bay Cliff is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and grants to allow children to attend camp free of cost. To donate to Bay Cliff Health Camp’s efforts to provide camp for those with disabilities, you can visit baycliff.org.