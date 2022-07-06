CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) – The Copper Country Strawberry Festival is the biggest event in Chassell. For 74 years now, the event comes back year after year to celebrate the delicious fruit.

“We anticipate we’ll probably serve around 5,000 shortcakes,” said Ross Rinkinen, President, Chassell Lions Club. “It brings quite a few people in the community.”

The weekend of July 8 and 9 will also feature other events to celebrate.

“There’s a parade, arts fair, there’s a queen pageant on Friday night which always is a big draw,” said Rinkinen. “We have some great candidates for the queen contest this year.”

This is the Chassell Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We do a lot to help the community through many different fundraising events throughout the year so this really gives us a good foot forward in all of the things we can do in the community,” said Rinkinen.

It’s all hands on deck to make this event a success year after year.

“The volunteer support that we have though the Chassell Lions, without them, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” said Rinkinen. “We have a volunteer sign up sheet. We have 64 Chassell Lions and everyone has a few different shifts throughout the couple of days. Without their help, we couldn’t do it, without the great berry farmers growing the strawberries in Chassell, we obviously couldn’t do it and the community coming out and supporting it. So those are everything when it comes together it really works out well.”

Like Rinkinen said, it’s the people that come that make the event all worth while.

“It’s been a long-standing tradition so you’ll see many generations that are participating and it’s a good opportunity for people to come back to the area, especially if they are out somewhere else,” said Rinkinen. “It’s a good time to get everyone back to the Chassell community.”

Events run from 9:00 a.m. to midnight on Friday and then from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m on Saturday. For a full list of events, click here.