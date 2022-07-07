CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) – When it comes to picking strawberries in the Copper Country, many go to Ohtonen Farm. A farm that’s been running for 100 years.

“He [my grandfather] bought this in ’22,” said Henry Ohtonen, owner. “And my dad bought it from my grandfather in ’48 or took it over, you know. I was farming when my dad was still alive. But then I moved up here after my dad and mom died, and we sell here then.”

Ohtonen has many years of experience on the farm.

“I’ve been here 80 of the 100 years,” said Ohtonen.

As the State of Michigan recently recognized his farm as a ‘Centennial Farm,’ Ohtonen is just happy to be back to another strawberry season with people coming from all over.

“All over the Western U.P. and as far east as Munising and some from Wisconsin, Ontonagon, all over,” said Ohtonen. “We’re lucky that we survived that long to be 100 years in operation. It’s actively farmed for 100 years.”

If you’d like to pick your own fresh strawberries, the farm is located at 24965 Ohtonen Road or on Klingville Road. For more information, call (906) 523-4377. Their berries will also be featured at the 74th Copper Country Strawberry Festival July 8 and 9.