CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) – A ‘berry’ good time was had on Friday as the 74th Copper Country Strawberry Festival put on by the Chassell Lions Club began.

Day one of the event featured a children’s parade, crowning of a new Strawberry Festival Queen, a dance and of course, lots of strawberry shortcake.

“The Chassell strawberry farmers wanted to showcase their products so they decided to start a festival and 74 years later we are still going strong,” said Ross Rinkinen, President, Chassell Lions Club. “The amazing part was last night, we probably had 150 volunteers that prepared 170 flats of berries. When you think of the number of flats of berries, it was a huge undertaking and we got it done in a few hours and it helped out. It’s about everyone coming together in the community and it’s about seeing people you haven’t seen in a year and we have been blessed with beautiful weather.”

Local 3’s Haley Schoengart and Harry Stine got in on trying some of the famous strawberry shortcakes.

Day two of the festivities being on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. For more information, click here.