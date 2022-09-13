COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – There’s nothing quite like the Copper Harbor Trails in the Keweenaw Peninsula. From hiking to skiing to the ultimate mountain biking experience. Its trails offer a variety of riding options including downhill tracks, flow trails, and traditional cross country.

“Most of our trails I would say kind of trend more the intermediate to expert side of things and that just lends itself to the Copper Harbor terrain that we have up here,” said Executive Director Nathan Miller. “We have Brockway Mountain, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hill, we have chunky terrain all over the place and so it’s very difficult to build beginner trails on that kind of terrain. But we do have a lot of intermediate and expert trails and those are some of the best in the Midwest.

“We’ve got the elevation that people need to get some of these really fast runs down the hill and whether that’s just pure downhill trail one way all the way down. We have jump trails and also our cross country trails throughout the network. So you can ride just kind of at your own pace you don’t have to be screaming down the hill as fast as you possibly can or busting all the way up the hill sweating the whole way so you can kind of take your time. There’s no big jumps on trails like that that are mandatory so it’s really something for everybody that we have up here.”

The Copper Harbor Trails Club is a non-profit organization made up of mostly volunteers. The club maintains nearly forty miles of single-track trails throughout Copper Harbor.

“Every year we’re adding more and more miles. I think this year we’re adding probably two to three miles primarily out on east bluff. The East Bluff Bike Park has been being developed quite heavily recently so there is always new downhill trails being built out there. But we’re also partnering with the Michigan DNR to build trails on their property and we hope to have some new stuff coming online next summer. We could potentially be adding 5 to 10 miles just in 2023 alone.”

While its trails are designed for mountain biking, almost all of the Copper Harbor Trails are open for hiking and trail running. Miller says everybody is welcome to enjoy the trails and the unique scenery that Copper Harbor has to offer.

“It’s just so much fun to be out and testing your limits a little bit sometimes, but not always you don’t have to do that. But it’s a lot of fun, especially when you’re out in the woods and you kind of have it all to yourself. You’re just cruising on through on a quiet day and you stop and it’s like wow I’m just out here and it’s because of these trails that people are able to see that kind of scenery.”

If you would like to help support the Copper Harbor Trails Club and its mission to maintain its trail system for public use, you can donate on copperharbortrails.org.