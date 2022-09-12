COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – Copper Harbor is the northernmost community in Michigan with less than 100 year-round residents. And as its represented in the name, Copper Harbor’s history began with the Michigan copper rush.

“In the 1840s, Dr. Douglass Houghton, Michigan’s first state geologist, discovered copper here at Copper Harbor and wrote a report to the Michigan legislature that triggered the nation’s first mineral rush,” said Barry James, Michigan History Center historian. “So in 1843 hundreds of prospectors and miners were heading up here to look for copper. There was a concern at the time that the local Ojibwe tribe would have some issues after the Treat of LaPointe was signed. So, they were worried a little bit about the conflict between the miners and and explorers and the Native Americans, so they sent in Fort Wilkins to serve as a buffer to keep an eye on things and to make sure and maintain civil order.”

Over one hundred men from Companies A and B, Fifth Infantry constructed Fort Wilkins in 1844, naming the fort after Secretary of War William Wilkins.

“A year later the troops were reduced by half with the Mexican War beginning down in Texas. Then a year after that, they closed the fort so it was only open from 1844-46. Briefly regarrisoned again from 1867 to 1870 with soldiers who had time left on their reenlistment during the Civil War. [The fort] permanently closed in August of 1870.”

After the soldiers left in 1870, the fort and the Copper Harbor-area became a popular tourist and camping destination.

“The fort complex really started to decay and there was a concern that it would fall down and wouldn’t be much remaining so Houghton and Keweenaw counties purchased it from the federal government in the early 1920s for $2,000 and then deeded it to the state of Michigan and it became a state park in 1923,” said James.

Fort Wilkins State Park consists of 21 historic buildings alongside a campground and two lighthouses.

James: “You can see the workshops, bakery, blacksmith shop, married and listed men housing, the officers quarters. 12 of the buildings are original dating to 1844. So visitors can go into the buildings and look at exhibits and learn about life and the way the soldiers lived up here in the mid-1800s.”

Fort Wilkins Historic State Park is open daily 8:30 a.m. to dusk from mid-May through mid-October.