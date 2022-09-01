KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The giant airplane in front greets you when you roll into Ford Airport.

People come to this airport to hop on a convenient flight to Detroit or Minneapolis/St. Paul through Delta Airlines or it’s their first flight to a journey beyond those cities.

Every year though, this airport hosts some fun for the community and surrounding area with Ford Airport Day.

It’s put on by EAA Chapter 439 and this year will feature airplane and car displays and free Young Eagles flights for kids and more including; a A-26 Invader, the ‘Silver Dragon’ and a B-25 Mitchell WWII bomber the ‘Berlin Express’. Rides and static tours will be available for purchase on the B-25.

You can take a tour in the sky or on the ground on either Friday, September 23 or Saturday, September 24.

