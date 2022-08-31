KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Off the beaten path in Kingsford, you’ll find 51st State Brewing Company.

“We were looking all through the U.P. for a place to put a business,” said Jeff Brickey, Owner, 51st State Brewing Company. “We were living in Marquette and as you know, Marquette already had a few breweries there so we wanted to go somewhere else. We looked everywhere in the U.P. and we ended up coming to this town and we noticed there was no breweries, had a decent population and the properties were inexpensive. So we found this building which used to be an old bar and it had a long history to it. We got it for a really good price and then we ended up renovating the whole thing. Just gutting the whole building out and starting from scratch.”

This is the fifth year the business has made Kingsford its home and it’s growing every year.

“We’re about the same size,” said Brickey. “We haven’t expanded the building or anything like that, but the business has grown every year. Except for the year of COVID it dropped just a little bit, so we’ve been growing. So right now, we also distribute our beers so that’s something new we’re doing. Because of that, this winter we’re adding a new brewing system, a larger brewing system so we can keep up with the demand.”

It’s all brewed by passion.

“When I retired, I moved to Marquette,” said Brickey. “My wife is from Marquette. So, we moved up there and I just started brewing beer and then there was a local club called the Marquette Home Brewers. Well, I joined that club and at that time that club was, there was a lot happening in that club. There was a lot of good brewers, professional brewers in the club so I learned a lot. From there, it just grew. I just grew to the point where I wanted to brew more, but I couldn’t get rid of all of the beer because I brewed so much. So my wife said, ‘Why don’t you open a brewery?'”

Brickey brews all of the drinks on-site, developing his own recipes.

“I have all of my own water profiles,” said Brickey. “So, every beer has a different water profile. It’s trial and error. Every community, they like a different kind of beer. Around here, they like a lot of the fruity beers so I tend to make more of them than I do the IPAs or the smoked beers or anything like that, but I do slip them in once in a while just to surprise people. But I brew every style. Styles I like most are the German styles. They’re typically harder to make, but I just brew everything. I mean, I just come up with a recipe. I just do a little research, put it on paper and do it.”

Whether you’re looking for a drink or two with friends on the ever-changing menu, or some beverages on the side with your pizza for dinner, this place plans on being a place for people to come together in this tight-knit community.

“Well, I always say I’m retired but brewing beer is my passion,” said Brickey. “So I’m going to brew it as long as I can. As far as growing the business, we’re going to grow with some distributing, which I distribute and deliver myself. Other than that, we’re not going to grow any bigger. We’re going to stay this size. We like it, it’s manageable. It doesn’t require a huge staff and you can interact with the people more. You get too big and people don’t know you, you don’t know the people coming. This is kind of nice the way it is.”

51st State Brewing Company is located on 115 Harding Avenue in Kingsford, open Tuesday – Saturday. For hours of operation or to learn more about the business, click here. Cheers!

