MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a location once considered an eyesore in Munising, Jill and Thomas Baugnet created a space for UP artists by UP artists.

“We bought the building downtown in 2015,” Jill said. “It was almost a tear-down. But we walked into it, made our way upstairs through debris, looked out the little window out the second story, looked at each other and went, ‘We could do this’.”

“I was walking up the step and literally there was drywall,” said Thomas. “Well, it wasn’t drywall back then, it was just old plaster and paint hanging down.”

Following a complete transformation, Open Wings Pottery and Gallery became a spot for over 50 artists to call home.

“Things came together last year for us in a way where we knew it was time for us to make this transition,” said Jill. “So we closed the downtown gallery last October and we have other plans for the building. And you know, like Thomas was saying our long term plan was to come full circle with the business. So, we have moved it to our home which is just right outside of the city limits and we’re on a couple of acres and we love to garden, so we have lots of garden goodies, and you know we have our chickens here and our pottery studio and now a small gallery.”

However, you can still swing by to some of your favorites from Open Wings Pottery from their new shop on H58 in Munising.

“ We are still in transition,” said Jill. “It’s taking us longer than expected of course, as most things to do. So for this year, we basically just have our pottery here available, but we do have quite a bit. We’re always open to people coming in, though we did not want to commit to hours and days of the week to be open. So all you need to do is contact us. The gallery number is still active. Message, email, or if by chance there’s an open sign out at the end of the driveway. Those are always that we’d love to have you stop by.”

To do so, you can call the gallery at (906) 387-5070 email at openwings@charter.net, or send a message on FacebookI, or keep an eye out for an open sign at the end of the driveway. Inside the gallery you can fund mugs, bowls, serving platters, and even an original design called the stem bowl.

Ultimately, deciding to shop and support local businesses like Open Wings Pottery benefits businesses across the UP.

“I’d like to add beyond that to supporting your local community in general,” Jill said. “It may be a little more expensive at the checkout however you save money in other ways. And it helps to keep your community strong.”