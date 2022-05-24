NAUBINWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club rests on five miles of Lake Michigan frontage, more than 100 miles of trails through 36,000 acres of forests, 78 miles of spring-fed rivers and trout streams and numerous ponds and small lakes within its boundaries.

“We have hunting, fishing, hiking, trail riding,” said Don Naylor, Pro Shop Manager at the Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club Golf Course. “The club itself is very large. Like where I work here is one zip code and where the main office is is another zip code and it’s on the same piece of property. The golf course was established in 1929. It is open to both members of the Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club and guests. We don’t take reservations but anyone is allowed to walk in basically anytime the pro shop hours are open.”

This is Naylor’s ninth year at the golf course.

“I love the scenery,” said Naylor. “I love the view out of my office window right here. I really love the membership and other people I meet from all over the state or all over the country for that matter. We have a lot of local non-members that play here that are just part of the community. And then, we have a lot of traffic that stops off of US-2 just out of curiosity and either they bring their clubs the next time or have golf clubs where they’re going either to Marquette or Escanaba or something like that. It’s almost like a way point for people traveling to the western U.P.”

Naylor says the people who utilize this area, use it for more than just one form of recreation.

“Most people almost follow an itinerary or a lot of them do,” said Naylor. “Some will just come and do anything on a whim but a lot of people, ‘Okay, we’re golfing in the morning and we’re going to do some target shooting in the afternoon as well and then we’re going to grab the four-wheeler and go trail riding in the evening.'”

The Golf Course & Pro Shop is currently open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“The drive along US-2 is absolutely fabulous,” said Naylor. “This is one of the places, one of many places along US-2 that’s worth taking a look at.”

For more information on the Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club, click here.