NAUBINWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Naubinway, Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme found the place where you definitely won’t leave hungry and you’ll be sure to remember it by its unique name.

“Well Moofinfries is a burger joint, fish joint with fries,” said Wayne Flatt, owner, Moofinfries. “All the burger is grassfed beef off of my brother’s farm. It’s from Engadine and then the fish is all locally caught whitefish and then the fries are all fresh cut fries and then we do ice cream also. We have 16 flavors of ice cream.”

In June, Moofinfries will celebrate three years of being part of the Naubinway community.

“It’s something that my family has had a passion for and we’ve always looked at doing something like this,” said Flatt. “The opportunity came up for us to do it. I used to be a welder by trade and lost my arm in an accident and so I couldn’t really do the welding like I like to. I can flip burgers still.”

Flatt says the customers that come through these doors day in and day out are a big part of what makes the job fun.

“All walks of life,” said Flatt. “You never know who is going to walk in so it just keeps it interesting. We’ll have campers to people going to the other end of the U.P. or going to Mackinac Island. We don’t know where they’re coming from, where they’re going.”

So just how good is the food? Local 3 had to try it out and the Moofinfries crew hooked us up with all the staples; the fires, the fish, poutine and of course the burger which ranges from ‘Single Moo’ to ‘Holy Cow’ which is four patties.

“It’s all about quality,” said Flatt. “Everything is as fresh as we can get it. So if you like fish, it’s going to be fresh fish of the upmost quality or we’re not going to do it.”

For more information on Moofinfries and to keep up with them, click here to check out their Facebook page.