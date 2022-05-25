NAUBINWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Along US-2 in Naubinway you’ll come across the Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum. It’s know as the place where the history of snowmobiling comes to life.

Charlie Vallier of the museum gave Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme a tour of the place. The museum opened in 2007 and has 185-plus unique and prototype sleds on display. There is also plus a large variety of memorabilia, a gift shop and a community center room for organizations to use.

“The museum is my hobby,” said Vallier. “I live and talk snowmobiles. It’s what we do summertime, wintertime. Summer vacations we’re going to snowmobile shows. I’m retired so I get to talk snowmobiles year-round. The snowmobile trail goes right in front of our building so all winter we get to talk snowmobiles if I’m not out riding myself. I can talk with snowmobilers all day long.”

Currently the snowmobile museum holds four antique snowmobile events annually; The Annual Top of the Lake Snowmobile Show & Ride in February, the annual Swap Meet in September, the St. Ignace Snowmobile/Tractor Show and the Snowmobile the Mighty Mac in December.

Located at W11660 US-2 in Naubinway, Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum is open year-round from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 for adults and children 16 and under are free. For more information, click here.