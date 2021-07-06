Paddling through Iron River’s unique landscape

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – In Michigan, you are never more than six miles from a body of water, and in Iron River that statistic lowers to one mile. For Haley Schoengart’s second stop on the Local 3 Our Community tour, she decided to check out Paddlers and Peddlers, a one-stop shop for all of your water activity needs.

“I had bought that lot and it sat there kinda vacant and then I just thought, the community could kind of use some rental stuff so I started off with a couple and now I have quite a few,” Ron Carlson, the President of Paddlers and Peddlers said.

Before the kayaks hit the water, the professional gave us some advice as well as a few safety tips.

“Well some people don’t realize that you kinda need to get wet and you need to get wet to enjoy it,” Carlson said. “So get in and get wet, they’re nice there are a lot of different kinds so just get out and enjoy. As far as safety tips, getting in and out of them, you should be very careful with that too. When you go on shorelines that are rocky, you want to make sure that you sit down first before you get in and scoot them out a little bit especially if there is someone there to help push you a little bit. You should wear your life vest at all times. It is mandatory in Michigan that you do have them at all times.”

Armed with advice, safety tips and a life vest, my brother who is visiting me from Kentucky decided to give kayaking a try for the first time as well.

“Yeah it is just a nice exercise, really gets the arms pumping,” Hunter Schoengart said. “It was really enjoyable and relaxing. I really enjoyed it.”

Kayaks aren’t the only things that Paddlers and Peddlers have to offer.

“I have canoes and I have some rowboats, but mostly kayaks,” said Carlson.

If you want more information on how you can book your next adventure with Paddlers and Peddlers, click here.