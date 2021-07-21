2020 deer patches now available at DNR customer service centers

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – You can pick up your 2020 deer patch at one of the DNR customer service centers** or field offices listed below. After a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these offices have reopened to the public three days a week.

These customer service centers and field offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from now until Labor Day. Starting Sept. 7, they will be open Monday through Friday.

To obtain a deer patch, you will need to show either a kill tag or a photo of your 2020 deer. Supplies are limited and will not be restocked.

Deer patches normally are available only at DNR deer check stations during deer hunting seasons. Due to health and safety considerations in 2020, patches are being made available this summer only, at reopened offices.

Find your deer patch at:

Baraga**

Bay City**

Cadillac**

Crystal Falls

Detroit**

Escanaba**

Gaylord**

Lansing**

Marquette**

Naubinway

Newberry**

Norway

Plainwell**

Roscommon**

Sault Ste. Marie**

Traverse City**

For more information, contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.