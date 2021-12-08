LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – 22 community and state parks, trails and sports facilities have been recommended for Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The grants would total $7,790,400 in funding toward projects that support outdoor recreation.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is critical to creating quality outdoor recreation resources that add value and improve the quality of life for communities throughout Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “This fund is an excellent example of successful collaboration among federal, state and local government partners that yields health and social benefits for residents and visitors.”

Projects are located in Bay, Berrien, Emmet, Ingham, Kent, Mason, Mecosta, Muskegon, Oakland, Oceana, Ontonagon, Otsego, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. More information can be found on the projects on the DNR’s website. Some include campground developments, park renovations, accessible playground development and more.

“Michigan residents and visitors turn to trails, parks, campgrounds and other welcoming public places to connect with family, friends and the outdoors,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund, along with other important grant programs administered by the DNR, continues to provide vital access to Michigan’s out-of-doors.”