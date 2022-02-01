MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Consumers Energy Foundation, with support from the Henry E. and Consuelo S. Wenger Foundation, is awarding $70,000 to Northern Michigan University in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for efforts to bring back Arctic grayling to Michigan waters.

The money will fund an evaluation of several types of chambers for rearing Arctic grayling eggs in Michigan streams. The remote site incubator designs were successfully used in Montana streams and worked well there but successful operation is less certain in Michigan streams. The project will determine which will be most efficient and reliable for Michigan’s stream environments.

“This is the second contribution we have received from the Consumers Energy Foundation since we started our initiative to bring Arctic grayling back to Michigan,” said DNR Fisheries Division Chief Jim Dexter. “With their partnership we are able to get closer to meeting our goals and seeing success.”

“Consumers Energy has been serving Michigan communities for 135 years, and we’re committed to supporting organizations that strengthen environmental stewardship and work to preserve and protect our state’s amazing natural resources,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, Consumers Energy Foundation secretary/treasurer. “We’re proud to partner with other Michigan organizations to bring native Arctic grayling back to their home waters.”

“Northern Michigan University is looking forward to collaborating on this project with the Michigan DNR,” said NMU assistant professor Brandon Gerig. “It’s exciting that the data generated from this project will directly inform Arctic grayling restoration efforts in Michigan.”

The Arctic grayling was the only abundant stream salmonid (fish in the salmon family) in the Lower Peninsula but has not been present since the 1930s. The Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative’s goal is to establish self-sustaining populations of the species throughout its historical range in Michigan. More than 40 partners are collaborating on the reintroduction. Members of Michigan’s Artic Grayling Initiative meet to identify knowledge gaps and to discuss management and stocking strategies and public outreach.

For more information, visit MiGrayling.org